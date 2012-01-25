(Clarifies that Italian banks were shut out of the senior
public bond market for much of the second half of 2011)
By Josie Cox
LONDON, Jan 25 (IFR) - Italian bank UniCredit has set
up a EUR25bn covered bond programme in order to access ECB
liquidity.
The prospectus is completely separate from a EUR20bn
Obbligazioni Bancarie Garantite (OBG) programme created by the
bank in 2008, although it is based on the same legislative
framework for Italian covered bonds.
A source familiar with the matter said that, unlike the 2008
OBG programme through which UniCredit has already issued in
excess of EUR10bn, the new programme is not designed to be used
for market funding and any potential issue will be for ECB/repo
purposes.
Furthermore, unlike the existing prospectus, the new
programme will have the bank's A2/A/A- corporate rating.
Italian banks were shut out of the senior public bond market
for much of the second half of 2011. Even access to covered
bonds has been difficult, and the last time UniCredit printed a
public deal was last year June when it sold a EUR1bn seven-year
issue at 123bp over mid-swaps.
It has already used its longstanding programme for EUR1.5bn
worth of retained issuance.
The new platform's collateral pool comprises residential and
commercial real estate assets. EUR7bn has already been issued
off the back of the programme, the source said, but declined to
say when the next tranche would be issued.
The programme was published by the Luxembourg Stock Exchange
on Monday.
UniCredit is Italy's biggest bank by assets size and has
operations across 22 countries. It is in the middle of a
EUR7.5bn rights issue to bolster its capital as it prepares to
meet new regulations, and unveiled a liability management today
to bolster Core Tier 1 capital ratios.
(Reporting By Josie Cox; editing by Helene Durand)