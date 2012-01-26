Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
ZLOTY
The Polish currency is up 1.1 percent to the euro thanks to
dovish comments by the U.S. Federal Reserve and surprisingly
hawkish statements by Poland's central bank governor.
PKN ORLEN
Poland's top refiner warns that its fourth quarter operating
profit would drop by some 90 percent, much worse than analysts
had predicted, because of writedowns of the value of its
investments abroad.
PGNIG
Poland's gas monopoly will work with the country's largest
copper miner KGHM and two top utilities PGE
and Tauron, all state-owned, exploring for shale gas.
EXPORTS
Poland exported food products worth 13.8 billion euros in
the first 11 months of 2011, 12 percent more than in the same
period last year, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna writes.
RATES
Only a dramatic economic slowdown would prompt Poland's
central bank to cut interest rates and it could raise rates
instead, governor Marek Belka said, despite expectations of
policy easing to support the slowing growth this year.
MINUTES
The Polish central bank's rate-setting Monetary Policy
Council (MPC) publishes minutes from its January sitting -- when
it left rates unchanged -- at 1300 GMT.
NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and
a calendar of east European economic indicators see
.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
($1 = 3.2989 Polish zlotys)