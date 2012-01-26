PRAGUE Jan 26 Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol expects to post a fourth-quarter operating loss worse than in the third quarter due to a one-off impairment at a subsidiary, it said on Thursday.

The company, majority owned by Poland's PKN Orlen, said it expected to book a one-off hit of more than 500 million crowns ($25.61 million) related to the impairment of fixed assets at its Paramo unit.

"The reason for the impairment is the decrease in the value of the assets due to the deteriorated external environment in which PARAMO operates," Unipetrol said.

Unipetrol posted a 230 million crown operating loss in the third quarter. ($1 = 19.5263 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet)