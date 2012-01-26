PRAGUE Jan 26 Czech downstream oil group
Unipetrol expects to post a fourth-quarter operating
loss worse than in the third quarter due to a one-off impairment
at a subsidiary, it said on Thursday.
The company, majority owned by Poland's PKN Orlen,
said it expected to book a one-off hit of more than 500 million
crowns ($25.61 million) related to the impairment of fixed
assets at its Paramo unit.
"The reason for the impairment is the decrease in the value
of the assets due to the deteriorated external environment in
which PARAMO operates," Unipetrol said.
Unipetrol posted a 230 million crown operating loss in the
third quarter.
($1 = 19.5263 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Jason Hovet)