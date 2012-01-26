* FinMin argues that Eurobond interest should be taxed in Russia

* May have broad impact on corporate borrowing

(Adds detail)

MOSCOW, Jan 26 Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft (TRNF_p.MM) said on Thursday it may redeem over $4 billion in Eurobonds at face value after the Finance Ministry said interest payments on such bonds should be subject to tax in Russia.

The Finance Ministry's position, in a letter obtained by Reuters, could have a far-reaching impact on issuance by Russian companies via special-purpose vehicles registered in offshore jurisdictions.

It comes as Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, seeking election as president in March, orders a crackdown on use by state firms of offshore financial structures suspected of being used as a conduit for capital flight.

Spokesman Igor Dyomin said Transneft was considering repaying the Eurobonds early due to changes in the tax environment. "We have a plan to accumulate the necessary money ... We may redeem the Eurobonds ahead of schedule in the course of the year."

According to the letter, from Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Shatalov to the Federal Tax Office, interest on Eurobonds issued via SPVs abroad should be "subject to tax on interest payments on the territory of the Russian Federation".

The letter, dated Dec. 30, also said SPVs were technical intermediaries and should not be viewed as the factual recipient of bond payments that could be subject to lower rates of taxation that apply in offshore jurisdictions.

Transneft has four dollar Eurobonds outstanding with a combined nominal value of $3.45 billion and one euro-denominated issue worth 700 million euros.

Other major Eurobond issuers include gas export monopoly Gazprom (GAZP.MM), along with state-controlled banks Sberbank (SBER.MM) and VTB (VTBR.MM).

Net capital outflows from Russia reached $84 billion in 2011, the second highest in post-Soviet Russia after the crisis year of 2008.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Elena Orekhova; Editing by Douglas Busvine and David Holmes)

