LISBON Jan 26 The head of Portugal's Millennium BCP , Carlos Santos Ferreira, is set to leave his role as chief executive officer and expects the bank's shareholders to seek new executives to run it in due course, newspaper Diario Economico said on Thursday.

"There is a new page that has to be written in BCP," Ferreira was quoted saying. "Sooner or later, the shareholders will want to change the governance model and, then, other people will have to emerge".

BCP did not comment on the matter.

The bank has a shareholder's meeting scheduled for Feb. 28 and analysts expect it to turn to China and Brazil to find fresh capital as it seeks to meet a 3 billion euro ($3.9 billion) shortfall under new European capital rules. ($1 = 0.7708 euros) (Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga; Editing by David Holmes)