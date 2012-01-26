* Plassat could replace CEO as soon as weekend-Lineaires

* Carrefour, Vivarte decline to comment

* Sources say Plassat is in talks with Carrefour

* Carrefour shares rise 8 pct

By Dominique Vidalon and Pascale Denis

PARIS, Jan 26 Hopes that respected retail veteran Georges Plassat could soon take the helm of struggling French retailer Carrefour (CARR.PA) drove shares in Europe's biggest stores group as much as 8 percent higher on Thursday.

Plassat, head of private-equity backed Vivarte, may replace Lars Olofsson as boss of Carrefour as early as this weekend, Linéaires magazine said on its website, citing unnamed sources.

Carrefour, hit by a string of profit warnings that have hammered its shares down 43 percent over the past year, declined to comment on the report, as did Vivarte.

"If confirmed, this would be good news for the market because Plassat is a respected professional and has a good knowledge of the retail sector," a Paris-based trader said.

Sources familiar with the matter have told Reuters Plassat, in his early 60s, is talking to Carrefour but a key hurdle to his arrival is that he needs to negotiate the terms of his exit from Vivarte with his partners.

"His main concern is to settle his succession at Vivarte. He is Vivarte's boss but above all a shareholder with a strong financial weight," one of the sources said.

Vivarte is majority-owned by private equity group Charterhouse. Plassat owns about 10 percent of Vivarte, worth around 100 million euros ($1230 million), according to analysts.

A source told Reuters in November that Plassat had turned down the top job at Carrefour. The retailer, however, denied that a search for a new chief executive was on. [ID:nL5E7MP0QY]

Pressure has been building on Olofsson from a procession of poor trading results, management defections and strategic U-turns, as well as doubts over his flagship plan to revive Carrefour's ailing hypermarkets. [ID:nL5E7MP0QY].

THE RIGHT PROFILE

Until last year Olofsson had the firm support of Carrefour's top shareholder, Blue Capital, an alliance of France's richest man Bernard Arnault and property firm Colony Capital.

The duo had hired the 60-year old Nestle executive three years to fix Carrefour's European hypermarkets business and stop the group's market share loss in its core French market.

Olofsson's main response to the challenge was Carrefour Planet, a costly revamp of the stores that has so far yielded few results and is likely to be scaled down in March amid a worsening economic climate. [ID:nL6E8CJ0DK]

With the shares plunging and no signs of improvement in sight, Blue Capital seems finally resolved to ditch its man.

Speculation has long swirled that Olofsson's departure could herald the break up of Carrefour, with the possible sale of its faster-growing emerging market businesses.

However, Blue Capital -- which bought most of its shares over 40 euros -- is so far underwater that many analysts think it is likely to want to see some improvement in performance before considering such a move, and a new CEO might pursue an alternative strategy for the hypermarkets, like downsizing them.

Finding a CEO with the right profile to reassure Carrefour investors, boost staff morale and revive the world's second-largest retail group after Wal-Mart (WMT.N) is not easy, and credible candidates for the high-profile job have been scarce.

Plassat, a strong-willed and secretive man, who spent 15 years at French retailer Casino (CASP.PA) and two years at Carrefour Spain before heading to Vivarte in 2000, has the right profile to take on the challenge, analysts and retail industry insiders say.

"The possible recruitment of Georges Plassat would send a strong signal to employees, suppliers, and investors," CM-CIC analyst Christian Devismes said.

Analysts point to his in-depth knowledge of both food and non-food retail and of Carrefour.

"He would not go in there for the money but because it's a high-profile job and the last challenge of his professional life. He is a man who loves a good fight," said an analyst who asked to remain anonymous.

Plassat's experience at Vivarte, owner of brands such as Andre shoes, Kookai womenswear and discount retailer La Halle aux Vetements, could be crucial in helping Carrefour boost lagging sales of non-food items in its hypermarkets, they say.

Plassat also has a track record in company restructuring, having participated in two leverage buyouts at Vivarte and experience in dealing with active shareholders.

This could prove handy in dealing with Blue Capital, which has in the past tried to force asset sales and a failed property spin-off in order to recoup some of the money they lost when they invested in Carrefour back in 2007.

At 1340 GMT, Carrefour shares were up 6.1 percent at 17.925 euros, the biggest rise by a European blue-chip stock.

($1 = 0.7708 euros)

