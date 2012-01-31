The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*). * UNICREDIT

The presence of hedge funds in UniCredit capital should have fallen in favour of long only funds, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Private equity funds are looking at the bank, Il Corriere della Sera said, citing market rumours. The paper mentions Clessidra and Sator.

* UNIPOL, FONDIARIA-SAI

Axa is looking at options that may arise from the Unipol takeover of Fondiaria, La Stampa said citing unnamed financial sources. The paper said options include buying assets that Unipol-Fondiaria may be forced to sell for antitrust reasons. A takover bid for Fondiaria, though not ruled out, looks difficult, it said.

Mediobanca has touched base with Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley to create a guarantee consortium for the capital hike of Fondiaria-SAI, Il Sole 24 Ore said

A2A, HERA, IREN * The agreement between regional utilities A2A and Iren over power generator Edipower could lead to closer cooperation and the creation of an Italian RWE, the mayor of Turin, a key Iren shareholder, said in Il Sole 24 Ore. Other regional utilities like Hera, Acea and Acegas could be partners in further consolidation, he said. He said state-owned CDP could be a finnacial partner.

The idea of A2A's main shareholders, the cities of Milan and Brescia, to sell down part of their controlling stakes in A2A is on standby after a deal was reached over Edison power generating unit Edipower, Milan's Budget manager Bruno Tabacci said on Monday.

SEAT PAGINE GIALLE

The group said on Monday its board had not yet completed work to draw up the contents of the final proposal for a consensual financial restructuring and that it will continue on Tuesday.

JUVENTUS, EXOR

Juventus football club said on Monday its main shareholder Exor owned 63.77 percent after a capital increase.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................