The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

UNICREDIT

Businessman Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone has bought a stake in UniCredit, a source close to the situation said on Thursday without saying what size the stake was.

* FIAT

The heavy truck market in Europe expanded by a fifth in December thanks to strong gains in particular in economically-depressed Italy.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

On Thursday businessman Francesco Caltagirone resigned as board member of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, opting to keep his position as deputy chairman of Generali.

FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL

The capital increase of Fondiaria-SAI could be up to 900 million euros while that of Unipol could be up to 1.1 billion euros as the two insurers prepare for their prepared tie-up, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

Italy's luxury shoemaker Salvatore Ferragamo said on Thursday revenues in 2011 rose 26.2 percent to 986.5 million euros driven by ongoing strong growth in the Asia Pacific area.

A2A, IREN, EDISON

Italian regional utility Iren is not satisfied with a new proposal put forward by domestic peer A2A over governance at power company Edipower, casting a shadow over a broader deal with France's EDF to reorganise Italy's No 2 utility Edison.

