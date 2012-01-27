The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
UNICREDIT
Businessman Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone has bought a stake
in UniCredit, a source close to the situation said on Thursday
without saying what size the stake was.
* FIAT
The heavy truck market in Europe expanded by a fifth in
December thanks to strong gains in particular in
economically-depressed Italy.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
On Thursday businessman Francesco Caltagirone resigned as
board member of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, opting to keep
his position as deputy chairman of Generali.
FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL
The capital increase of Fondiaria-SAI could be up to 900
million euros while that of Unipol could be up to 1.1 billion
euros as the two insurers prepare for their prepared tie-up, Il
Sole 24 Ore said.
SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
Italy's luxury shoemaker Salvatore Ferragamo said on
Thursday revenues in 2011 rose 26.2 percent to 986.5 million
euros driven by ongoing strong growth in the Asia Pacific area.
A2A, IREN, EDISON
Italian regional utility Iren is not satisfied with a new
proposal put forward by domestic peer A2A over governance at
power company Edipower, casting a shadow over a broader deal
with France's EDF to reorganise Italy's No 2 utility
Edison.
