BRIEF-UK's CMA consults over undertakings for Mastercard-Vocalink deal
Feb 24 UK's CMA (Competition and Markets Authority):
BELGRADE Jan 27 The Serbian government will buy back U.S. Steel Corp's underperforming Serbian unit for a single U.S. dollar, the country's prime minister said on Friday.
"We have agreed to buy it back for $1," Mirko Cvetkovic, the Prime Minister told a news conference. "U.S. Steel is leaving Serbia and the reason for that is the economic crisis."
U.S. Steel bought the then bankrupt Sartid steel mill from the central city of Smederevo in 2003 for $33 million, but the plant has been running well below annual capacity of 2.4 million tonnes for the past five years. (Reporting By Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)
Feb 24 Canada's MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd, a provider of satellite data used for surveillance and communications, said it would buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about C$3.10 billion ($2.40 billion) to strengthen its position in the satellite imagery market.
* Aes corp-portion of deal to be funded with $90 million of subordinated debt to spower,remaining amount to be funded with equity from aes, aimco in equal proportion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: