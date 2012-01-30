The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

EURO ZONE CRISIS

Fitch Ratings on Friday downgraded the sovereign credit ratings for Belgium, Cyprus, Italy, Slovenia and Spain, indicating there is a 1-in-2 chance of further downgrades in the next two years.

The markets recognise the government of Mario Monti has serious intentions and Italy's fundamentals are good, Jes Staley, the head of JPMorgan Chase & Co's investment banking, told Corriere della Sera in an interview published on Saturday; JPMorgan, one of the major holders of Italy's debt, expects Italy to refinance its debt successfully, he said.

UNICREDIT

UniCredit closed its 7.5 billion euro ($9.7 billion) rights issue on Friday with a 99.8 percent take-up, allowing Italy's largest bank by assets to meet tougher capital requirements being imposed on the euro zone's lenders. * Citi raised its price target on Unicredit to 4.65 euros from 4 euros.

EDISON

Key Italian shareholders in utility Edison on Saturday gave their final approval to a deal to reorganise the country's second-biggest power group and hand it over to France's electricity giant EDF after months of wrangling.

UNIPOL, PREMAFIN, FONDIARIA-SAI , MILANO ASSICURAZIONI

Italian insurer Unipol has agreed a revised four-way merger plan to rescue debt-laden insurance company Fondiaria-SAI with its parent company Premafin aiming to create one of the country's biggest insurers, Unipol and Premafin said on Sunday. * Fondiaria-SAI said on Monday it would ask shareholders for a 1.1 billion euro capital increase, more than the 750 million euros previously announced, as it seeks to plug a big loss for 2011 ahead of a planned merger with insurer Unipol.

ENI

Iran sent conflicting signals in a dispute with the West over its nuclear ambitions on Sunday, vowing to stop oil exports soon to "some" countries but postponing a parliamentary debate on a proposed halt to such sales to the European Union.

The head of the state-run National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) said late on Saturday that the export embargo would hit European refiners, such as Italy's Eni, that are owed oil from Iran as part of long-standing buy-back contracts under which they take payment for past oilfield projects in crude.

ENEL

Italy's biggest utility is preparing a bond issue worth from 1.5 billion euros up to 3 billion euros earmarked for retail investors, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday.

The bond, to be issued in February in a fixed-rate tranche and a floating rate one, will have a 6-year maturity and is expected to yield between 5 percent and 6 percent, Il Sole said.

ATLANTIA

The motorway operator said it would create a joint-venture in Brazil with Gruppo Bertin. The new company will post revenues of about 354 million euros in 2012 and EBITDA of 275 million euros, Atlantia said in a statement.

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

S&P cuts Generali to 'A' from 'A+'

MEDIOLANUM

Italian asset manager estimates 2011 net inflows at about 2.3 billion euros, Mediolanum Chief Executive Ennio Doris said in an interview with Milano Finanza newspaper published on Saturday.

