WARSAW Jan 28 Polish retailer Emperia may seek a joint venture for its store chain Stokrotka it previously wanted to sell, the company's head was quoted on Saturday as saying.

Emperia has earlier planned to finalise the sale, valued at 900 million zlotys ($279.24 million), in the first quarter of 2012.

"Other scenarios came up. A joint venture with a chosen investor is also possible," the Parkiet daily quoted Artur Kawa as saying.

The paper added Emperia now expected to close negotiations early in the second quarter.

Sources told Reuters in November that private equity firm Mid Europa Partners (MEP) and Penta Investments have both bid for Emperia's store chain.

On Saturday Parkiet also said Penta was no longer in the race.

($1 = 3.2230 Polish zlotys) (Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Toby Chopra)