JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia Jan 29 Saudi
Arabia's central bank will play a bigger role in the supervision
of the country's financial sector as the kingdom weighs opening
up its stock market to direct investments by foreigners.
The country's Capital Market Authority (CMA) said on Sunday
that it had signed a cooperation agreement with the central bank
or Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA) to coordinate
supervision of the financial sector in order to improve its
stability.
As per the agreement, the two entities will coordinate in
the supervision of corporate governance, risk management
measures, initial public offerings (IPOs), sukuk issuance and
merger and acquisition regulations as well as the exchange of
information.
Currently companies need only CMA approval for mergers and
capital increases.
"It's been to a degree anticipated... From the market
perspective it makes sense to have streamlining and making sure
any inconsistencies are eliminated ahead of time rather than
after the fact," said National Commercial Bank chief economist
Jarmo Kotilaine.
"Given the stage of development in the Saudi market, it
makes sense to have a system whereby the regulators compare
notes on an ongoing basis and coordinate their activities," he
said.
CMA also stated that the two bodies would coordinate before
issuing or renewing regulations or taking any steps to ensure
the stability of the Saudi financial sector.
Saudi Arabia is in the process of finalising plans for
foreigners to invest directly in its stock market, the biggest
in the region.
Last week the CMA amended article 14 of its listing rules,
allowing foreign companies to list securities on the kingdom's
bourse, taking the kingdom a step closer to direct ownership for
overseas investors.
In December Saudi King Abdullah appointed a new central bank
governor, Fahd bin Abdullah al-Mubarak, replacing Muhammad
al-Jasser.
