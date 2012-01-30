Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

T-BILLS

Poland to offer 1-2 billion zlotys in 30-week treasury bills and 1-2 billion in 52-week bills at a tender on Monday.

DEFICIT

Poland could narrow its deficit to 3 percent of GDP in 2012, central bank governor Marek Belka told daily Gazeta Wyborcza in an interview published on Monday. Belka added the high inflation made interest rate cuts unlikely ahead.

SBERBANK IN POLAND?

Russia's Sberbank could decide to get listed on the Warsaw bourse if there proves to be potential demand for its shares, the bank's chief executive was quoted as saying by daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

LIGNITE COAL MINES

Poland's treasury ministry received two binding offers for 85 percent stakes in lignite coal mines Konin and Adamow, with one of them coming from a major client, power group ZE PAK, which is also being privatised, the ministry said on Friday.

