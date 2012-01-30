(Adds press digest)
BUCHAREST Jan 30
press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian
financial markets on Monday.
IMF
A mission of the International Monetary Fund is in Bucharest
for a two-week review of Romania's 5 billion euros precautionary
aid deal. The review is expected to be concluded on Feb. 6.
ROMANIA WANTS NEW ENERGY DEADLINES UNDER IMF DEAL
Romania will try to renegotiate with the International
Monetary Fund new deadlines to liberalise its energy market as
part of a wider aid deal, President Traian Basescu said on
Sunday.
ROMANIANS PROTEST AGAINST GOLD MINE PLAN
Hundreds of Romanians protested on Saturday against a plan
to set up Europe's biggest open-cast gold mine in a small
Carpathian town, joining a wave of anti-government rallies.
ROMANIA MAY GET 1 BLN EURO WORLD BANK CREDIT LINE
Romania may get a 1 billion euros credit line from the World
Bank under which it could draw on funds at any time, to offset
potential volatility in European markets, the international
lender said on Friday.
ROMANIA CBANK SEEN CUTTING RATES TO SPUR GROWTH
Romania's central bank is expected to cut rates further at
its meeting next week, taking advantage of slowing inflation to
boost its battered economy - the European Union's second
poorest.
ROMANIANS TAKE TO STREETS IN AUSTERITY WINTER
In December 1989, art student Titi Amzar risked his life to
join the demonstrations in University Square that brought down
reviled communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu.
CEE MARKETS-FX RALLY PAUSES, TOUGH GAINS STILL IN PIPELINE
Central European currencies gave up some of the weeks'
strong gains on Friday after U.S. GDP figures fell short of
expectations, suggesting a slowdown in global growth while
Europe stays under pressure from the euro zone debt crisis.
OPINION POLL
Romania's main opposition grouping would secure a
parliamentary majority in an election, a survey conducted by
pollster IMAS for daily newspaper Adevarul during Jan. 11-17
showed on Monday.
The poll, with a margin error of 3 percent, showed an
opposition alliance of Social Democrats and Liberals (USL) would
get 53.4 percent in an election, up from 49.2 percent in a
December poll. The ruling Democrat-Liberals would score 15.8
percent, down from 21.5 in last month's poll. Adevarul, Page 7
FOREIGN INVESTMENT
Bosch could invest about 60 million euros ($78.79
million)in setting up a production plant at Nokia's old premises
near Cluj, local authorities said. Ziarul Financiar, Page 1
HIDROELECTRICA
* Shareholders in Romanian state-owned hydro power producer
Hidroelectrica approved last week listing shares in the company
on the Bucharest stock exchange. Ziarul Financiar, Page 5
* The government approved on Jan. 18 a plan to sell 10
percent stakes in state-owned power producers Hidroelectrica and
Nuclearelectrica, a move agreed under Romania's IMF
precautionary aid-deal.
ROMGAZ
State-owned gas producer Romgaz started importing gas as of
Jan. 28 due to an increase in consumption because of low
temperatures. Ziarul Financiar, Page 3
TAROM
State-owned carrier Tarom recorded a loss of 252.2 million
lei ($76.25 million) in 2011, less than a loss of 332.5 million
lei in 2010. Romania Libera, Page 10
