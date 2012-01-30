(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST Jan 30 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Monday.

IMF

A mission of the International Monetary Fund is in Bucharest for a two-week review of Romania's 5 billion euros precautionary aid deal. The review is expected to be concluded on Feb. 6.

ROMANIA WANTS NEW ENERGY DEADLINES UNDER IMF DEAL

Romania will try to renegotiate with the International Monetary Fund new deadlines to liberalise its energy market as part of a wider aid deal, President Traian Basescu said on Sunday.

ROMANIANS PROTEST AGAINST GOLD MINE PLAN

Hundreds of Romanians protested on Saturday against a plan to set up Europe's biggest open-cast gold mine in a small Carpathian town, joining a wave of anti-government rallies.

ROMANIA MAY GET 1 BLN EURO WORLD BANK CREDIT LINE

Romania may get a 1 billion euros credit line from the World Bank under which it could draw on funds at any time, to offset potential volatility in European markets, the international lender said on Friday.

ROMANIA CBANK SEEN CUTTING RATES TO SPUR GROWTH

Romania's central bank is expected to cut rates further at its meeting next week, taking advantage of slowing inflation to boost its battered economy - the European Union's second poorest.

ROMANIANS TAKE TO STREETS IN AUSTERITY WINTER

In December 1989, art student Titi Amzar risked his life to join the demonstrations in University Square that brought down reviled communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu.

CEE MARKETS-FX RALLY PAUSES, TOUGH GAINS STILL IN PIPELINE

Central European currencies gave up some of the weeks' strong gains on Friday after U.S. GDP figures fell short of expectations, suggesting a slowdown in global growth while Europe stays under pressure from the euro zone debt crisis.

OPINION POLL

Romania's main opposition grouping would secure a parliamentary majority in an election, a survey conducted by pollster IMAS for daily newspaper Adevarul during Jan. 11-17 showed on Monday.

The poll, with a margin error of 3 percent, showed an opposition alliance of Social Democrats and Liberals (USL) would get 53.4 percent in an election, up from 49.2 percent in a December poll. The ruling Democrat-Liberals would score 15.8 percent, down from 21.5 in last month's poll. Adevarul, Page 7

FOREIGN INVESTMENT

Bosch could invest about 60 million euros ($78.79 million)in setting up a production plant at Nokia's old premises near Cluj, local authorities said. Ziarul Financiar, Page 1

HIDROELECTRICA

* Shareholders in Romanian state-owned hydro power producer Hidroelectrica approved last week listing shares in the company on the Bucharest stock exchange. Ziarul Financiar, Page 5

* The government approved on Jan. 18 a plan to sell 10 percent stakes in state-owned power producers Hidroelectrica and Nuclearelectrica, a move agreed under Romania's IMF precautionary aid-deal.

ROMGAZ

State-owned gas producer Romgaz started importing gas as of Jan. 28 due to an increase in consumption because of low temperatures. Ziarul Financiar, Page 3

TAROM

State-owned carrier Tarom recorded a loss of 252.2 million lei ($76.25 million) in 2011, less than a loss of 332.5 million lei in 2010. Romania Libera, Page 10

