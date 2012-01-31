Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

EU TREATY

European leaders agreed on a permanent rescue fund for the euro zone on Monday and 25 of the 27 EU states backed a German-inspired pact for stricter budget discipline, but they struggled to reconcile fiscal austerity with economic growth.

EURO

Polish Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski denied that Poland was planning to adopt the euro in 2015, after a senior European Union official said Warsaw was targeting that date to replace the zloty.

BORROWING

After taking advantage of strong appetite for its debt at the start of the year, Poland has about a third of its borrowing needs covered at the end of January, a finance ministry official told Reuters on Monday.

RWE

Germany's biggest utility, is determined to stay in Poland, scotching speculation it might sell up, and revealed plans to spend 100 million euros ($131 million) this year on its Polish grid and windfarms.

LOTOS

Poland second-biggest refiner Lotos sees its revenue topping 25 billion zlotys ($7.70 billion) in 2011 and rising 12-15 percent in 2012, the company's chief executive Pawel Olechnowicz told the Parkiet daily. He added that extraction from the Norwegian Yme oilfield should start in H1 2012.

COAL

Kompania Weglowa, the European Union's largest coal producer earned more than 500 million zlotys ($154.05 million) in net profits in 2011 and plans to extract over 40 million tonnes of coal in 2012, up from around 39.8 million tonnes last year, the Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily reports.

OIL IMPORTS

Polish refiners are interested in importing oil from Azerbaijan through the planned Oddessa-Brody-Plock-Gdansk pipeline, but official talks have not started yet, the Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily reported without naming its sources.

CPI EXPECTATIONS

The central bank will publish household inflation expectations data at 1300 GMT. ($1 = 3.2456 Polish zlotys)

