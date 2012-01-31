Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
EU TREATY
European leaders agreed on a permanent rescue fund for the
euro zone on Monday and 25 of the 27 EU states backed a
German-inspired pact for stricter budget discipline, but they
struggled to reconcile fiscal austerity with economic growth.
EURO
Polish Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski denied that Poland
was planning to adopt the euro in 2015, after a senior European
Union official said Warsaw was targeting that date to replace
the zloty.
BORROWING
After taking advantage of strong appetite for its debt at
the start of the year, Poland has about a third of its borrowing
needs covered at the end of January, a finance ministry official
told Reuters on Monday.
RWE
Germany's biggest utility, is determined to stay in Poland,
scotching speculation it might sell up, and revealed plans to
spend 100 million euros ($131 million) this year on its Polish
grid and windfarms.
LOTOS
Poland second-biggest refiner Lotos sees its revenue topping
25 billion zlotys ($7.70 billion) in 2011 and rising 12-15
percent in 2012, the company's chief executive Pawel Olechnowicz
told the Parkiet daily. He added that extraction from the
Norwegian Yme oilfield should start in H1 2012.
COAL
Kompania Weglowa, the European Union's largest coal producer
earned more than 500 million zlotys ($154.05 million) in net
profits in 2011 and plans to extract over 40 million tonnes of
coal in 2012, up from around 39.8 million tonnes last year, the
Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily reports.
OIL IMPORTS
Polish refiners are interested in importing oil from
Azerbaijan through the planned Oddessa-Brody-Plock-Gdansk
pipeline, but official talks have not started yet, the Dziennik
Gazeta Prawna daily reported without naming its sources.
CPI EXPECTATIONS
The central bank will publish household inflation
expectations data at 1300 GMT.
