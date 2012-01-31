MILAN Jan 31 Italian retailer Benetton BNG.MI said on Tuesday its controlling shareholder Edizione was studying a public tender on Benetton shares with the aim of delisting the company. A decision will be taken at board meeting scheduled for Wednesday. Shares in Benetton were earlier suspended from trading pending the release of a statement. [ID:nL5E8CV2XV]

(Reporting By Danilo Masoni)

((danilo.masoni@thomsonreuters.com; +39-02-66129734; Reuters Messaging: www.twitter.com/damasoni)) Keywords: BENETTON/DELISTING

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.