PMI
Markit and HSBC release Poland's January PMI data
at 0800 GMT, with analysts polled by Reuters
expecting it at 49.4 points from 48.8 points in December.
MINING TAX
Poland's planned mining tax is now unlikely to take effect
as of March given the current state of parliamentary works on
the project, Rzeczpospolita daily quotes Deputy Finance Minister
Maciej Grabowski as saying.
LNG
Apart from the Polish state-owned PGNiG, there are no
clients for the country's brand new liquefied natural gas
(LNG)terminal in the northern city of Swinoujscie due to receive
1.5 bcm of Qatari gas annually, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.
EURO POLL
Some 63 percent of Poles oppose adopting the euro versus 20
percent supporting the idea, a survey by the Polish edition of
the Newsweek magazine showed.
PENSIONS
Poland's Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski mulls allowing
only younger Poles to set money aside in the country's private
pension funds and gradually move their capital to the state-run
system with retirement nearing, the Fakt tabloid writes.
PGNiG
Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG may be losing as much
as 10 million zlotys daily given higher demand promopted by
severe frosts over the last few days and no decision by the
country's energy market watchdog (URE) on rising tariffs,
Dziennik Gazeta Prawna writes.
PGNiG may also raise its 2012 shale gas exploration spending
above the 200 million zlotys planned before pending URE's
decision on new tariffs, the paper also reports.
AZERI GAS
Poland's no.2 refiner Lotos wants to buy Azeri oil
from the Odessa-Brody pipeline if it is prolonged to reach
Poland -- a project stalled for years -- Dziennik Gazeta Prawna
reports.
Lotos could buy as much as 3 million tonnes of oil from the
Azeri state energy company SOCAR for its own needs, or even more
for further sale, the paper says.
