Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

PMI

Markit and HSBC release Poland's January PMI data at 0800 GMT, with analysts polled by Reuters expecting it at 49.4 points from 48.8 points in December.

MINING TAX

Poland's planned mining tax is now unlikely to take effect as of March given the current state of parliamentary works on the project, Rzeczpospolita daily quotes Deputy Finance Minister Maciej Grabowski as saying.

LNG

Apart from the Polish state-owned PGNiG, there are no clients for the country's brand new liquefied natural gas (LNG)terminal in the northern city of Swinoujscie due to receive 1.5 bcm of Qatari gas annually, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

EURO POLL

Some 63 percent of Poles oppose adopting the euro versus 20 percent supporting the idea, a survey by the Polish edition of the Newsweek magazine showed.

PENSIONS

Poland's Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski mulls allowing only younger Poles to set money aside in the country's private pension funds and gradually move their capital to the state-run system with retirement nearing, the Fakt tabloid writes.

PGNiG

Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG may be losing as much as 10 million zlotys daily given higher demand promopted by severe frosts over the last few days and no decision by the country's energy market watchdog (URE) on rising tariffs, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna writes.

PGNiG may also raise its 2012 shale gas exploration spending above the 200 million zlotys planned before pending URE's decision on new tariffs, the paper also reports.

AZERI GAS

Poland's no.2 refiner Lotos wants to buy Azeri oil from the Odessa-Brody pipeline if it is prolonged to reach Poland -- a project stalled for years -- Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reports.

Lotos could buy as much as 3 million tonnes of oil from the Azeri state energy company SOCAR for its own needs, or even more for further sale, the paper says.

