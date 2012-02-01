LISBON Feb 1 Portugal's state transport companies have unsustainable debts equal to 10 percent of gross domestic product, or 17 billion euros, and the government is determined to restructure the firms, Economy Minister Alvaro Santos Pereira said on Wednesday.

"We have to understand the unsustainable situation that transport companies have reached," Santos Pereira told journalists.

The debts of Portugal's public transport sector, including railways, bus, tram, underground and ferry boats, has been seen by some economists as a huge weak point that could force the country to seek more funding beyond its 78-billion-euro bailout.

"They have astronomical debts that really are not sustainable," the minister said.

"There is no alternative but to push ahead with restructuring of the transport sector, which is fundamental because we want to save those companies and thousands of jobs. Secondly, we need to free up credit for the private companies," he added.

He did not explain how the government was planning to restructure the sector. Government officials have repeatedly denied there is any need for a second bailout to cover these and other debts.

According to the government, the state lent public transport companies 1.6 billion euros last year. The sector's debts have become more worrisome as Portugal's debt crisis deepened, shutting off most of the private sector lending to it.

In November, a former government official who negotiated Portugal's bailout last year, said the country may need a further 20-25 billion euros in rescue funds to finance public companies that have had their access to market funding cut off.

Public transport fares in Portugal went up by 5 percent on average starting on Wednesday.

Rail workers have held off and on strikes repeatedly in the past year, causing traffic havoc as commuters are forced to take their cars. Another is scheduled for Thursday. (Reporting By Filipe Silva, writing by Axel Bugge)