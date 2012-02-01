* Losses from pension fund transfers, Greece, bad loans

By Sergio Goncalves

LISBON, Feb 1 Portugal's top listed banks are expected to post record losses for the last quarter of 2011, due to the one-off impact of a transfer of their pension funds to state coffers, exposure to Greece and provisions for bad loans in a recession-hit economy.

Still, analysts expect revenue to have risen at two of the three banks, helped mostly by their overseas operations, while on the domestic front a rise in interest rates paid on deposits should offset higher spreads on credit.

The largest listed banks by assets, Millennium bcp (BCP.LS), should post a net loss of between 560 million euros ($739 million)and 954 million, according to estimates from four analysts polled by Reuters, against a profit of 84 million a year ago.

The maximum loss predicted for BCP incorporates a maximum 65 percent loss on Greek debt held by the bank, while others based their calculations on a 50 percent debt writedown. Creditors' protracted talks with Greece point towards the larger haircut.

Banco Espirito Santo BES.LS, the largest bank by market capitalisation, is expected to have ended the quarter with a loss of between 100 million euros and 194 million, after a year-ago profit of 105 million.

Banco BPI (BBPI.LS) is seen with a loss of 237 million euros to 296 million, although one analyst expected it to not include its Greek debt exposure in its bottom line, which would leave it with a small profit of 7 million euros for the quarter. A year ago, BPI had a profit of 40 million.

In December, 16 Portuguese banks transferred 6 billion euros from their pension funds to the state, allowing the government to use the revenue to cover a budget shortfall and meet a 5.9 percent budget deficit target required by the terms of an EU/IMF bailout. The transfer implied a lower net present value of future payments to pensioners and translated into heavy impairments on the banks' balance sheets.

Other impairments and provisions were needed to cover growing bad loans as Portugal's recession deepened.

Analysts hope the banks provide guidance on their recapitalisation plans when they present earnings, after the European Banking Authority put the combined Portuguese banks' shortfall needed to meet its capital ratio targets at 7 billion euros.

The 9 percent core Tier 1 target has to be met by mid-2012.

Portugal's 78 billion euro bailout includes a 12 billion euro standby capitalisation line for banks. BCP and BPI have not ruled out resorting to the line, while BES says it prefers to reinforce its capital via its own means or in the market.

In terms of net interest income, analysts on average expected BES to have a 10 percent improvement from a year ago, while BPI's NII was set to rise about 14 percent. BCP's revenue was expected to drop about 10 percent.

($1 = 0.7577 euros)

(Writing by Andrei Khalip; Editing by David Holmes)

