The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
BENETTON
The Benetton family said on Wednesday it will buy out
minority investors for 4.60 euros a share, in a tender designed
to delist the Italian clothing retailer and reshape its
strategy.
ENEL, TERNA
Enel said on Wednesday it was placing its stake in the power
grid operator, in a move that could raise around 275 million
euros for Europe's most indebted utility.
FIAT
Fiat said on Wednesday it sold almost 40,500 cars in Italy
in January, giving it a market share of 29.5 percent --
unchanged from the same month in 2011. Italian new car sales
tumbled 16.9 percent in the first month of the year.
