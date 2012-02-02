The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The bank's main foundation shareholder is talking to Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit and Mediobanca over a loan of about 900 million euros to refinance debt of around 1 billion euros, half of which is with foreign banks, Il Messaggero said without citing sources.

BENETTON

The Benetton family said on Wednesday it will buy out minority investors for 4.60 euros a share, in a tender designed to delist the Italian clothing retailer and reshape its strategy.

ENEL, TERNA

Italian utility Enel said on Thursday it completed the sale of its entire 5.1 percent stake in electricity grid operator Terna generating a capital gain of 178 million euros.

FIAT

Fiat said on Wednesday it sold almost 40,500 cars in Italy in January, giving it a market share of 29.5 percent -- unchanged from the same month in 2011. Italian new car sales tumbled 16.9 percent in the first month of the year.

UNIPOL

Moody's Investors Service Thursday placed on review for possible downgrade the insurance and banking ratings of Unipol Gruppo Finanziario.

ERG

LUKERG Renew, the joint venture between ERG Renew and LUKOIL-Ecoenergo, has agreed to buy a 40 megawatt wind farm in Bulgaria, ERG said on Thuursday.

