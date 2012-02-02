The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The bank's main foundation shareholder is talking to Intesa
Sanpaolo, UniCredit and Mediobanca over a loan of about 900
million euros to refinance debt of around 1 billion euros, half
of which is with foreign banks, Il Messaggero said without
citing sources.
BENETTON
The Benetton family said on Wednesday it will buy out
minority investors for 4.60 euros a share, in a tender designed
to delist the Italian clothing retailer and reshape its
strategy.
ENEL, TERNA
Italian utility Enel said on Thursday it completed
the sale of its entire 5.1 percent stake in electricity grid
operator Terna generating a capital gain of 178 million
euros.
FIAT
Fiat said on Wednesday it sold almost 40,500 cars in Italy
in January, giving it a market share of 29.5 percent --
unchanged from the same month in 2011. Italian new car sales
tumbled 16.9 percent in the first month of the year.
UNIPOL
Moody's Investors Service Thursday placed on review for
possible downgrade the insurance and banking ratings of Unipol
Gruppo Finanziario.
ERG
LUKERG Renew, the joint venture between ERG Renew and
LUKOIL-Ecoenergo, has agreed to buy a 40 megawatt wind farm in
Bulgaria, ERG said on Thuursday.
