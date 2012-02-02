DUBAI, Feb 2 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* France sees possible U.N. deal on Syria next week

* IAEA, Iran to meet again after "good" talks

* Brent crude up as China, Iran outweigh US stockbuild

* Euro, stocks firm on easing global concerns

UAE

* Dubai Mashreq Q4 net falls; fee, interest income down

* Etisalat invites bids for African towers - sources

* Etisalat names Saleh Al Abdooli as CEO for UAE

* Tabreed's Q4 net profit more than doubles

* Etihad to get $169 mln lease finance

* Waha Capital Q4 net falls 46 pct

EGYPT

* More than 70 dead in soccer disaster

* Egypt to sell land to citizens abroad to get cash

* Egypt's "war on democracy" threatens U.S.-ties

KUWAIT

* Kuwait opposition to press for change in election

* Wataniya Airways reshuffles board

BAHRAIN

* Bahrainis seek reconciliation as clashes worsen (Compiled by Gulf bureaux)