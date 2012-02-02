(Adds Swedish shares)
HELSINKI Feb 2 The following stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
TELENOR
The Norwegian telecoms firm has had its license to operate
in India, along with those of other companies issued under a
scandal-tainted 2008 sale, revoked by the country's Supreme
Court.
Telenor said it was "unfairly treated" and "shocked" by the
penalty imposed by the court and said it would exercise all
options to ensure it continues to operate in the fast-growing
Asian economy.
YIT
Finland's top builder YIT on Thursday reported a
bigger-than-expected fourth-quarter profit, citing strong
residential sales.
YIT's October-December adjusted segments operating profit
was 76.2 million euros ($100.6 million), better than an average
forecast of 69.4 million in a Reuters analyst poll.
Segments-based profits include work in progress.
It forecast combined operating profit for segments in 2012
will improve from 2011, although annual revenue will be flat.
KESKO
The Finnish retailer is expected to report a fourth-quarter
adjusted operating profit of 85.3 million euros ($111.66
million), showed a Reuters poll of XX analysts showed, a
year-on-year rise from 80.5 million euros ($105.38 million)in
2010.
The results are due at 0700 GMT.
KONECRANES
The Finnish crane maker is expected to report a
fourth-quarter operating profit, excluding one-offs, of 40.8
million euros ($53.4 million), a fall of 11 percent from a year
earlier, a Reuters poll showed.
The results are due at 0700GMT.
NOVO NORDISK
Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk is expected to
post a 23 percent rise in fourth quarter operating profits on
the back of strong sales of its Victoza drug and modern
insulins, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for the world's
biggest insulin producer were estimated on average to have risen
to 5.34 billion crowns ($943.33 million) in the three months
to end-December from 4.34 billion in the same quarter a year
earlier, but down from the previous quarter.
Novo Nordisk is due to report its fourth quarter results on
Thursday at 0630 GMT.
TELIASONERA
The Nordic and emerging market telecoms firm reported
fourth-quarter earnings that were close to expectations on
Thursday and said it saw its core profitability staying
unchanged this year.
ELECTROLUX
The Swedish appliance maker reports fourth-quarter earnings
at 0700 GMT on Thursday and is seen posting an 18 percent drop
in core profit to 1.4 billion Swedish crowns ($208.3 million),
according to an average forecast from a poll of analysts.
($1 = 0.7639 euros)
($1 = 6.7213 Swedish crowns)
