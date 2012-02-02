(Updates earnings)
HELSINKI Feb 2 The following stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
NOKIA
The major revamp of the Finnish handset maker, which
includes a deal to start using Microsoft Corp software
for its smartphones, will impact earnings through most of this
year, Chairman Jorma Ollila said late on
Wednesday.
Sales of its new Windows Phones have so far failed to dent
the dominance of Apple and Google, but Ollila said the situation
would change and, as the Windows Phone is a completely new
platform, the take-off will take time.
TELENOR
The Norwegian telecoms firm has had its license to operate
in India, along with those of other companies issued under a
scandal-tainted 2008 sale, revoked by the country's Supreme
Court.
Telenor said it was "unfairly treated" and "shocked" by the
penalty imposed by the court and said it would exercise all
options to ensure it continues to operate in the fast-growing
Asian economy.
YIT
Finland's top builder YIT on Thursday reported a
bigger-than-expected fourth-quarter profit, citing strong
residential sales.
YIT's October-December adjusted segments operating profit
was 76.2 million euros ($100.6 million), better than an average
forecast of 69.4 million in a Reuters analyst poll.
Segments-based profits include work in progress.
It forecast combined operating profit for segments in 2012
will improve from 2011, although annual revenue will be flat.
KESKO
The Finnish retailer reported on Thursday a fourth-quarter
adjusted operating profit of 71.5 million euros, missing an
analyst forecast for 85.3 million euros.
KONECRANES
The Finnish crane maker posted a fourth-quarter operating
profit, excluding one-offs, of 47.5 million euros, topping
forecasts seen in a Reuters poll of 40.8 million euros ($53.4
million).
NOVO NORDISK
The Danish drugmaker raised its 2012 sales outlook after
strong sales of diabetes treatment Victoza helped push
fourth-quarter profit above forecasts.
TELIASONERA
The Nordic and emerging market telecoms firm forecast weak
sales growth and flat core profitability in 2012 after reporting
quarterly earnings just above expectations.
The firm has seen a growing share of income in recent years
from markets like Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. In the fourth
quarter, it was also helped by further demand for mobile data
for smartphones in key home market Sweden.
It posted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) and excluding one-offs of 9.2 billion
crowns ($1.4 billion) against a forecast of 9.1 billion a
Reuters poll.
ELECTROLUX
The Swedish home appliances maker reported quarterly
earnings just ahead of forecast on Thursday and expected flat or
falling demand in its key European market this year.
