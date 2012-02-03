Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
PGNiG
Polish gas monopoly is receiving 7 percent less gas from
Gazprom amid reports the Russian firm is cutting
deliveries as freezing weather bolsters demand for heating
across Europe.
Poland's economy ministry has agreed to tap local gas
reserves, as freezing temperatures increased demand for heating,
gas pipeline operator Gaz-System said.
SHALE GAS
Polish state-linked companies KGHM, PGE,
Tauron and PGNiG may form an SPV (special
purpose vehicle) to gain funds and look for shale gas in Poland,
daily Puls Biznesu reported without naming sources.
KGHM
The copper miner wants to tap banks for 5 billion zlotys
($1.6 billion), daily Parkiet reported.
BOGDANKA
The coal miner sees a 59 million zloty ($18.6 million)
post-tax boost to its 2011 results from the release of
tax-related reserves and dues from local governments.
