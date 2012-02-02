* Incentives for big PV plants for H2 already used up

* Ban on farm land installations brought forward

* Italy's solar market the fastest growing in 2011

MILAN, Feb 2 Italy's new solar capacity growth is set to slow down sharply to 2,500-3,000 megawatts in 2012 after a spike last year as financing of the booming sector dries up amid sovereign debt turmoil, the chairman of industry body GIFI said on Thursday.

"Compared to 2011, there will be a sharp contraction of the market. Our estimate is about 2.5-3.0 gigawatts (2,500-3,000 MW)of new installed capacity," GIFI Chairman Valerio Natalizia told Reuters in a telephone interview.

Italy's solar market, the world's second-biggest after Germany's, has boomed since 2007 when the government boosted production subsidies.

With 9,000 MW of new installed capacity in 2011, Italy was the fastest growing solar market in the world last year, despite a cut in incentives introduced by the government to help consumers who support the scheme through power bills. [ID:nNLDE7440Z][ID:nL5E8CP2EU]

Last year's rush to install new photovoltaic (PV) plants which turn sunlight into power has absorbed incentives which were earmarked for big-size installations expected to come on stream in the second part of 2012, Natalizia said.

"It means that big installations, those exceeding 200 KW for ground mounted and exceeding 1 MW for roof-top plants, will not be build in the second part of this year," he said.

The government's unexpected decision last month to bring forward a ban on building of big PV plants on agricultural land with an immediate effect would also put brakes on the sector growth this year, he said.

With the total current installed PV capacity of 12,781 MW and 329,545 solar plants on stream, the total annual cost of incentives is 5.5 billion euros, according to data from Italian energy services agency GSE on its website (www.gse.it)

Some new PV projects have been postponed or even scrapped as banks, feeling the pinch of the euro zone debt crisis, have tightened access to project financing, Natalizia said.

Italy's still generous solar market incentives have attracted the world's major PV module makers such as China's Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd STP.N, Trina Solar Ltd (TSL.N), Yilgli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd (YGE.N) and U.S. firms First Solar (FSLR.O) and SunPower Corp (SPWR.O).

Global economic uncertainty and an ever-changing regulatory regime threaten future investments in the Italian PV sector, Natalizia said.

"We need a stable market which even with lower growth figures than in 2011 gives certainty to operators," he said.

