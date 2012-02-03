(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST Feb 3 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Friday.

IMF

A mission of the International Monetary Fund is in Bucharest for a two-week review of Romania's 5 billion euros precautionary aid deal. The review is expected to be concluded on Feb. 6.

ROMANIA C.BANK CUTS RATES AGAIN TO SUPPORT RECOVERY

Romania's central bank cut interest rates to a record low on Thursday, further beefing up its support for a fragile economy while hoping that tough government action on public finances means investors are not deterred by falling returns.

ROMANIA SELLS 1.3 BLN EUROS IN 3-YR T-BONDS

Romania sold 1.3 billion lei in 3-year treasury bonds on Thursday, almost double the plan, and the average accepted yield fell to 6.79 percent from 6.95 percent at a previous Jan. 12 tender, central bank data showed.

ROMANIAN PROTESTS DERAIL PM - AND REFORMS

Three weeks of anti-government protests have left Romanian Prime Minister Emil Boc chances of winning November's elections hanging by a thread.

FACTBOX-KEY POLITICAL RISKS TO WATCH IN ROMANIA

ROMANIA PPI UP 7 PCT Y/Y IN DEC

Romanian industrial producer prices rose 7.0 percent on the year in December and were up 0.4 percent on the month, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Thursday.

ROMANIA OPPOSITION WANTS NEW IMF DEAL, EARLY ELECTION

Romania's government is unable to push through reforms and should resign now to give the austerity-hit country the chance to right itself under new leaders, opposition head Victor Ponta told Reuters on Thursday.

CEE MARKETS-FORINT RALLY PAUSES, LEU SHRUGS OFF RATE CUT

The Hungarian forint and Polish zloty erased some of their recent gains on Thursday, taking a breather after a month-long rally in which they regained much of the ground lost in 2011 due in part to the euro zone crisis.

CEE CURRENCIES SEEN RETREATING AFTER JAN RALLY

Central European currencies are expected to retreat after their January rally and will only resume an upward path from the middle of the year if the euro zone debt crisis looks like being solved, a monthly Reuters poll of analysts showed on Thursday.

VILLAGERS SCRAMBLE FOR FUEL IN EUROPE'S BIG CHILL

Hungarian villagers were scavenging for coal with their bare hands on Thursday as a blast of Siberian air killed scores in Eastern Europe and looked set to keep its icy grip on the continent for another week.

ECONOMIC GROWTH

Romania economy grew above 2 percent in 2011 and is expected to grow also above 2 percent this year, Romania Finance Minister Gheorghe Ialomitianu said. Evenimentul Zilei, Page 10

CENSUS DATA

Romania's population fell to 19 million according to last year's census, down from 21.6 million in the 2002 census, provisional data from the National Statistics Board showed.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 1

ROMGAZ

State-owned gas producer Romgaz plans investments of 135 million euros by 2015 to increase its gas storage and extraction capacity.

Daily gas consumption rose to about 72.7 million cubic metres in Romania on Feb. 1 due to freezing temperatures, the economy ministry said. Ziarul Financiar, Page 8

FOREIGN INVESTMENT

Bosch could invest about 77 million euros ($101.42 million) in setting up a production plant near Cluj and could receive state-aid, the government said in a statement on Thursday.

