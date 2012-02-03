(Adds press digest)
BUCHAREST Feb 3 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian
financial markets on Friday.
IMF
A mission of the International Monetary Fund is in Bucharest
for a two-week review of Romania's 5 billion euros precautionary
aid deal. The review is expected to be concluded on Feb. 6.
ROMANIA C.BANK CUTS RATES AGAIN TO SUPPORT RECOVERY
Romania's central bank cut interest rates to a record low on
Thursday, further beefing up its support for a fragile economy
while hoping that tough government action on public finances
means investors are not deterred by falling returns.
ROMANIA SELLS 1.3 BLN EUROS IN 3-YR T-BONDS
Romania sold 1.3 billion lei in 3-year treasury bonds on
Thursday, almost double the plan, and the average accepted yield
fell to 6.79 percent from 6.95 percent at a previous Jan. 12
tender, central bank data showed.
ROMANIAN PROTESTS DERAIL PM - AND REFORMS
Three weeks of anti-government protests have left Romanian
Prime Minister Emil Boc chances of winning November's elections
hanging by a thread.
FACTBOX-KEY POLITICAL RISKS TO WATCH IN ROMANIA
ROMANIA PPI UP 7 PCT Y/Y IN DEC
Romanian industrial producer prices rose 7.0
percent on the year in December and were up 0.4 percent on the
month, data from the National Statistics Board showed on
Thursday.
ROMANIA OPPOSITION WANTS NEW IMF DEAL, EARLY ELECTION
Romania's government is unable to push through reforms and
should resign now to give the austerity-hit country the chance
to right itself under new leaders, opposition head Victor Ponta
told Reuters on Thursday.
CEE MARKETS-FORINT RALLY PAUSES, LEU SHRUGS OFF RATE CUT
The Hungarian forint and Polish zloty erased some of their
recent gains on Thursday, taking a breather after a month-long
rally in which they regained much of the ground lost in 2011 due
in part to the euro zone crisis.
CEE CURRENCIES SEEN RETREATING AFTER JAN RALLY
Central European currencies are expected to retreat after
their January rally and will only resume an upward path from the
middle of the year if the euro zone debt crisis looks like being
solved, a monthly Reuters poll of analysts showed on Thursday.
VILLAGERS SCRAMBLE FOR FUEL IN EUROPE'S BIG CHILL
Hungarian villagers were scavenging for coal with their bare
hands on Thursday as a blast of Siberian air killed scores in
Eastern Europe and looked set to keep its icy grip on the
continent for another week.
ECONOMIC GROWTH
Romania economy grew above 2 percent in 2011 and is expected
to grow also above 2 percent this year, Romania Finance Minister
Gheorghe Ialomitianu said. Evenimentul Zilei, Page 10
CENSUS DATA
Romania's population fell to 19 million according to last
year's census, down from 21.6 million in the 2002 census,
provisional data from the National Statistics Board showed.
Ziarul Financiar, Page 1
ROMGAZ
State-owned gas producer Romgaz plans investments of 135
million euros by 2015 to increase its gas storage and extraction
capacity.
Daily gas consumption rose to about 72.7 million cubic
metres in Romania on Feb. 1 due to freezing temperatures, the
economy ministry said. Ziarul Financiar, Page 8
FOREIGN INVESTMENT
Bosch could invest about 77 million euros ($101.42
million) in setting up a production plant near Cluj and could
receive state-aid, the government said in a statement on
Thursday.
