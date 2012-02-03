MOSCOW Feb 3 Evraz (EVRE.L), Russia’s largest steelmaker, expects its 2012 financials to be roughly similar to last year's level, despite slightly higher output, as the steel market remains difficult, its Chief Financial Officer Giacomo Baizini said on Friday.

"If I was to give my outlook, it would be broadly similar," Baizini told Reuters in an interview at the Troika Dialog Russia Forum.

He did not provide any specific forecast for the company's net profit or sales, while confirming earlier guidance that fourth-quarter 2011 earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) would be $500-$600 million compared to $772 million in the third quarter.

Baizini also said that 2012 capital expenditures would be roughly equal to last year's $1.2 billion outlay, and that Evraz would not need to turn to the debt markets to finance this.

However, he said Evraz was looking at various options to refinance about $1 billion of debt due in the first half of 2013.

Evraz has no major short-term debt due this year.

Overall steel output could increase slightly, roughly in the range of 2-3 percent, from last year's 16.8 million tonne level.

"We will probably produce a little bit more steel because we are making investments and modernizing our equipment, but that’s few percent," he said.

Baizini also said that recent media reports of Evraz's possible interest in a merger with domestic rival Severstal (CHMF.MM) were inaccurate and taken out of context.

"There were comments taken out of context. It was in the context of a broad conversation," he said.

"Certainly the company is not involved (in merger talks) and I believe the shareholders are not involved either."

