Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

MULTIMEDIA POLSKA

The owner of Poland's No. 2 cable television group have hired JP Morgan to help sell the company, writes Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

Among the potential buyers are larger rival UPC, a unit of Liberty Global and telecom group TPSA and Netia

DEBT SUPPLY

Poland may trim treasury bills supply as the current level of its financing is relatively high, the head of the finance ministry's debt department, Piotr Marczak, tells Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

BANK HANDLOWY

The lender, a unit of Citigroup, reported a 13 percent earnings rise in fourth quarter to 221 million zlotys ($69.5 million), well above analyst expectations.

CAR REGISTRATION

New passenger car registration rose by 22.4 percent year-on-year in January, mainly due to a low figure a year ago, according industry research group SAMAR.

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.1787 Polish zlotys) ($1 = 3.1803 Polish zlotys)