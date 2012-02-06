Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
MULTIMEDIA POLSKA
The owner of Poland's No. 2 cable television group have
hired JP Morgan to help sell the company, writes Dziennik Gazeta
Prawna.
Among the potential buyers are larger rival UPC, a unit of
Liberty Global and telecom group TPSA and
Netia
DEBT SUPPLY
Poland may trim treasury bills supply as the current level
of its financing is relatively high, the head of the finance
ministry's debt department, Piotr Marczak, tells Dziennik Gazeta
Prawna.
BANK HANDLOWY
The lender, a unit of Citigroup, reported a 13 percent
earnings rise in fourth quarter to 221 million zlotys ($69.5
million), well above analyst expectations.
CAR REGISTRATION
New passenger car registration rose by 22.4 percent
year-on-year in January, mainly due to a low figure a year ago,
according industry research group SAMAR.
