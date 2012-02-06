PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 20
LONDON Feb 6 Gas flows from Centrica's South Morecambe gas field dropped to zero on Monday, amplifying supply shortages as the UK struggled under freezing conditions to meet rising demand.
The UK lost critical supply from the Irish Sea field at 13:32 GMT on Monday, when flows dropped to zero compared with an overnight rate of about 8 million cubic meters/day.
The loss of supply spurred prices for within-day gas 18.50 pence higher to 91 pence per therm, its highest level for more than six years.
Sub-zero temperatures have sent gas prices soaring across European hubs after Russia cut supplies last week to meet increased demand for heating at home. The European Commission said on Monday that Russian gas supplies had risen but were still short of demand. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by Jane Baird)
