ATHENS Feb 6 PRESS RELEASE

Following recent articles in the Press that refer to an enlargement of the PSI+ perimeter to include, lending to "problematic" Greek State-owned enterprises, fully guaranteed by the Greek State, (e.g. Hellenic Railways Organisation (OSE), Athens Urban Transport Organisation (OASA), e.t.c.) estimated at circa 11 billion in total and in response to relevant media questions, Eurobank EFG notes the following: The exposure of Eurobank EFG to this particular segment amounts to 335 million. As a result, the impact on Eurobank's capital from the inclusion of such loans / bonds in the PSI+ perimeter, will be limited. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)