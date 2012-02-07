LONDON Feb 7 Standard Life Investments, the fourth largest investor in miner Xstrata, intends to vote against the recommended merger of equals with suitor Glencore Internatonal, which it says "clearly undervalues" Xstrata's assets and future earnings potential.

"Although we see some merit in the merger of Xstrata and Glencore the proposed exchange ratio clearly undervalues Xstrata's assets and future earnings contribution," David Cumming, Head of Equities, Standard Life Investments said.

"Consequently it is our intention to vote against the deal unless the merger terms for Xstrata shareholders are materially improved."

Standard Life holds 63.6 million shares in Xstrata. The boards of commodities trader Glencore and Xstrata have agreed an all-share takeover of the mining group worth $90 billion on Tuesday in the industry's largest ever deal, creating a powerhouse spanning mining, agriculture and trading.

Glencore will issue 2.8 new shares for each Xstrata share in a deal they said was a "merger of equals".

The ratio represents a 15.2 percent premium to Xstrata shareholders compared with its share price last Wednesday before word leaked out about the merger talks, a joint statement said. (Reporting by Sinead Cruise.; Additional reporting by Chris Vellacott; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)