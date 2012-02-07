MILAN Feb 7 An consortium led by Impregilo, Italy's biggest builder, has won a 970 million euro ($1.3 billion) contract to build a motorway circling Milan, Tangenziale Esterna SpA, the awarding company, said in a statement.

Impregilo has a 15.5 percent stake in the CCT consortium that will build the road between Agrate Brianza and Melegnano, the statement said, adding the contract still needed to be finalised. ($1 = 0.7552 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)