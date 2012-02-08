DUBAI, Feb 8 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* Russia's Lavrov seeks peace in Syria as forces bombard Homs

* Iran shrugs off latest US sanctions, trade suffers

* Libya sees pre-war production in summer

* Gulf states recalling ambassadors in Syria

* Geopolitics, debt refinancing leave funds wary of Gulf

* Asia shares edge up, euro eases as Greek talks drag MEAST-POL]

* Brent holds above $116 on U.S. stocks draw; Greece risk weighs

UAE

* ADNOC raises Asia crude supply to full volumes

* Dolphin Energy sells $1 bln notes

* Gulf Capital gets $135mln to fund investments

* Emirates airline to raise $517 mln Islamic loan

* ADIA names new head of European real estate portfolio

* Union National Bank Q4 net profit falls

SAUDI ARABIA

* S.Korea says Saudi Arabia ready to consider additional crude supplies

* Germany's Centrotherm signs Saudi solar deal

* Saudi fin min: too early to offer IMF contribution

EGYPT

* Egyptians must work to end military rule-ElBaradei

* Egypt MPs say minister must step down over deaths

* Islamist MPs clash in Egypt over call to prayer

* Egypt officials see end to U.S. NGO stand-off

* Egypt cbank accepts repos worth 12 bln Eg pounds

* Court upholds jail term for disgraced Egypt tycoon

QATAR

* Qatar surplus 26 pct/GDP in FY Q2

OMAN

* Omantel Q4 profit up 10 pct as subscriber base grows

BAHRAIN

* Bahraini woman jailed for listening to music freed (Compiled by Gulf bureaux)