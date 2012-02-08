LISBON Feb 8 Unpaid loans by Portuguese households rose 15 percent in 2011, but were still a very low proportion of total household loans despite the sovereign debt crisis and well below the average for southern Europe, data showed on Wednesday.

The country's banks failed to collect payments on 4.58 billion euros ($6.1 billion) in loans to households last year, a 15 percent increase on 2010, according to Bank of Portugal data .

Those non-performing loans accounted for 3.2 percent of total loans to households worth 139.8 billion euros, mostly property loans, at the end of December, up from 2.8 percent a year earlier, but down from 3.4 percent in November.

"The total share of loans past payment deadlines is below that of the banking sector in Europe, which shows a significant resilience of the banking sector in Portugal," said Andre Rodrigues, an analyst at Caixa Banco de Investimento.

About 80 percent of household loans in Portugal are property loans. Rodrigues said that across southern Europe as a whole, which has been hit hardest by the euro zone debt crisis, non-performing loans accounted for more than 7 percent of total household loans.

Teresa Gil Pinheiro, an economist at BPI, said "the housing loans are the last ones people stop paying and are relatively stable despite having deteriorated slightly."

Portugal is imposing painful austerity under a 78 billion euro EU/IMF bailout, which has deepened the country's economic recession, increased unemployment and diminished the expendable income of families.

Analysts said the share of bad loans was likely to rise further in 2012 as the economic recession was expected to worsen, but low euro zone interest rates should soften the blow for banks. ($1 = 0.7545 euros) (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Susan Fenton)