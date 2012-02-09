DUBAI, Feb 9 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS- Markets guarded as Athens strives to reach deal

* Brent steady above $117 on demand revival hopes, Iran woes

* Syria's Homs bombarded again, Turks push for solution

* Russia's Putin warns against outside interference

* Political unrest clouds Mideast outlook -World Bank

UAE

* Abu Dhabi's Waha eyes doubling assets by 2017 - CEO

* UAE jeweller Damas hires Nomura for deal-sources

* UAE's Dolphin Energy raises $1 bln from 10-yr bond sale

SAUDI ARABIA

* Korea says S.Arabia can help steady global economy

* S. Arabia pumped 9.87 mln bpd of oil in Jan-source

EGYPT

* Egypt will not be swayed by aid threat in NGO case-PM

QATAR

* Qatar's QEWC buys stake in Jordanian power plant

BAHRAIN

* Batelco exits Indian venture in $175 mln deal (Compiled by Gulf bureaux)