DUBAI Feb 9 Nakheel's former chief executive, who had sued the indebted developer for breach of contract, was awarded $3 million in damages by a Dubai court on Thursday.

Chris O'Donnell, who left Nakheel last June after five years, had sued for $3.7 million in lost incentives and entitlement fees.

The Dubai World special tribunal had yet to decide on 900,000 UAE dirhams ($245,000) in additional costs and interest claimed by O'Donnell.

Nakheel, the ambitious developer behind palm shaped man-made islands, was at the center of Dubai's 2009 debt crisis when it was owned by flagship conglomerate Dubai World. The government took over Nakheel in 2011 as part of Dubai World's $25 billion debt restructuring agreement with banks.

