* Etihad, Qatar Airways say no interest in Kingfisher
* Kingfisher was in early talks with Qatar Airways - sources
* Indian carrier also talking to WL Ross, one source said
By Praveen Menon and Indulal PM
DUBAI/MUMBAI, Feb 9 Two major Gulf Arab
carriers said they have no interest in taking a stake in
struggling Indian carrier Kingfisher Airlines, which
is grappling with a pile of debt and on the hunt for fresh
equity.
Abu Dhabi's state-owned Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways
said on Thursday they were not inclined to invest in Kingfisher.
Sources in India familiar with the matter told Reuters that
Kingfisher was in early talks with Qatar Airways about a
possible stake in the company. The Indian carrier is also known
to have met officials at Etihad, one source said.
"We have no interest in Kingfisher," a spokesman for Qatar
Airways said.
Etihad's Chief Executive James Hogan told Reuters that they
too had no interest in the Indian carrier. He declined to
elaborate.
Kingfisher, controlled by liquor baron Vijay Mallya, has
said it is in talks with potential investors. Kingfisher
officials did not immediately respond to a request seeking
comment.
The carrier has failed in its long-running efforts to bring
in fresh equity. Its banks are stuck with a quarter of
Kingfisher's shares after a debt recast and lead lender, State
Bank of India, refuses to lend more in the absence of
an equity injection.
The cash-strapped carrier said last month that it had began
talks with SC Lowy Financial, a Hong Kong distressed debt firm,
in a sign it may be running out of more attractive traditional
funding options.
One of the sources said Kingfisher was also talking with
U.S. private equity firm WL Ross. Officials at WL Ross did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
Backed by sovereign wealth from oil-producing states, Gulf
carriers have been on an aggressive acquisition drive in Europe,
picking up stakes in debt-ridden airline companies.
Etihad, which is owned by Abu Dhabi, increased its stake in
Air Berlin to nearly 30 percent in December and bought
a 40-percent stake in Air Seychelles last month.
Qatar Airways bought a 35 percent stake in freight carrier
Cargolux Airlines International last year.
These fast-growing carriers are seen as key potential
investors in Indian carriers, which are struggling amid fierce
competition. The Indian government is expected soon to allow
foreign carriers to own up to 49 percent in local airlines
(Additional reporting by Stanley Carvalho in Abu Dhabi, Anurag
Kotoky in New Delhi and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by
Amran Abocar and Shankar Sitaraman)