By Lisa Jucca and Silvia Aloisi

Feb 9 UniCredit (CRDI.MI) has turned the corner after its 7.5-billion-euro cash call and now has a comfortable liquidity situation, according to a top executive of its Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) division.

Olivier Khayat, a former Societe Generale banker hired last year to help turn around the business, said his division of Italy's biggest bank by assets was profitable in 2011 despite a grim third quarter.

UniCredit's CIB division accounted for 39 percent of operating profit up until the end of September 2011. The group is refocusing on a more stable commercial banking model and pruning some investment activities that had been seen as overstretching the bank.

"We have passed Cape Horn and we have passed it well. But we are still out in the ocean," Khayat said in an interview. "There is a long way to go still."

UniCredit risked being crippled by a liquidity crunch on the wholesale banking market in the final part of last year, but is now on a stronger footing after the share issue and an easing of financing strains thanks to cheap European Central Bank funds, said Khayat, a deputy who reports directly to CIB head Jean-Pierre Mustier.

The bank has earmarked 48 billion euros worth of non-core assets that it plans to gradually run down in a drive to save capital -- part of a deleveraging exercise taking place throughout the European bank sector.

Of these, around 40 billion euros worth of assets belong to Khayat's division and include portfolios that do not fit with its new business model of serving top corporate clients in the bank's core markets of Italy, Germany, Austria and some eastern European centres.

Into this group fell a shipping portfolio, some real-estate assets and portfolios linked to infrastructure investments in the United States and a non-core aircraft portfolio, he said.

Most are held on a contract, lease, or loan basis and so can be offloaded over time through expiry or repayment.

"We don't want to sell at ridiculous prices that would jeopardise the profitability of the portfolios," Khayat said.

UniCredit, which operates in 22 countries, rose to become one of the euro zone's largest banks following the acquisitions of Germany's HVB in 2005 and of Italian peer Capitalia in 2007.

But that acquisition made at the top of the market left it stretched into the subprime crisis, forcing it to tap shareholders twice for capital and costing both former Chief Executive Officer Alessandro Profumo and his deputy Sergio Ermotti their jobs.

Under the leadership of new boss Federico Ghizzoni, UniCredit has now raised the cash it needs to meet strict capital requirements meant to bolster European banks in the face of the debt crisis.

The Italian bank has also announced it is exiting Western European cash equities activities, opting instead for a partnership with Kepler Capital Markets.

Khayat said he was optimistic about the euro zone economic outlook, even though he did not rule out potential setbacks as the block moves to sort out its sovereign bond crisis.

"I still believe people are too negative about the overall

(euro zone) situation and driven by the market trend," he said.

"The system is out of surgery. It is convalescent but getting a little better every day.... The risk mode is back on."

