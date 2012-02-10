Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
PGE
Poland's top utility wants to invest around 330 billion
zlotys ($104.7 billion) up to 2035 to increase its power
capacity by 63 percent.
BORYSZEW, SYNTHOS, PBG, GETIN
HOLDING
Car parts producer Boryszew and chemicals group Synthos will
replace builder PBG and financial group Getin Holding in the
Warsaw bourse's main WIG20 index.
The changes will take place on March 16.
NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and
a calendar of east European economic indicators see
.
