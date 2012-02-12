LONDON Feb 12
SUNDAY TELEGRAPH:
RBS STAFF HELD AFTER TAX PROBE:
Four current and one former staff member of RBS's
global banking and markets division were arrested at their homes
on Wednesday in a series of raids, as HM Revenue & Customs
(HMRC) investigated allegations that City financiers have been
using film finance schemes to evade taxes.
The country's customs and revenue service said several
British bankers had been arrested as part of an investigation
into alleged tax-related criminal offences.
[RTRS-British bankers arrested in tax probe ]
UK BANKS FALL BEHIND U.S. RIVALS ON CASH BONUSES
British banks stand to fall behind their U.S. counterparts
as major Wall Street banks continue to pay large cash bonuses to
London-based staff.
INVESTORS TO BACK BOARD IN EASYJET PAY BATTLE
EasyJet's board has won the support of its three
largest institutional shareholders in its increasingly bitter
battle with founder Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou over executive pay.
ROTHSCHILD SET TO STAY ON BUMI BOARD
Nat Rothschild is poised to remain on the board of
Indonesian mining giant Bumi, despite shareholders'
attempts to vote him off.
SUNDAY TIMES:
VODAFONE PLOTS 700 MLN STG BID FOR C&W WORLDWIDE
British mobile phone operator Vodafone is
considering a 700 million pound ($1.10 billion) bid for Cable &
Wireless Worldwide although no offer is imminent, the
Sunday Times reported, citing industry and City of London
sources.
Vodafone declined to comment on the article, which also
reported that private equity firm Apax was "running
the rule over Cable & Wireless Worldwide."
BAE BOSSES IN BONUS BONANZA
Bosses at aerospace group BAE Systems are set to be
rewarded with multimillion pound bonuses and share awards.
INVESTORS DEMAND DIAMOND SLASHES PAY-OUT
Bob Diamond is under pressure from top Barclays
investors to "tone down" his bonus amid political and public
anger over bankers' pay.
INDEPENDENT ON SUNDAY:
GLENCORE BOSS RIDES TO RESCUE OF $90 BLN DEAL
Glencore boss Ivan Glasenberg will personally
champion the commodity trader's proposed $90 billion megamerger
with Xstrata to disgruntled investors this week after a
series of big-name funds vowed to vote down the tie-up.
THOUSANDS OF PEACOCKS' STAFF BRACED FOR CLOSURES
The fate of more than 9,000 staff at Peacocks will be
decided this week, as the high street's biggest administration
since Woolworths in 2008 comes to a head.
TRAVELEX EYES THOMAS COOK'S INDIAN BUSINESS
Travelex has emerged as a leading contender to buy Thomas
Cook's Indian foreign exchange business, which was put up for
sale last week.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)