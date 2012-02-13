Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
PKO BP PEKAO
Poland's two biggest lenders - PKO BP and Pekao
, are fit to pay out dividend, head of the country's
financial markets watchdog (KNF), Wojciech Kwasniak, tells daily
Parkiet in an interview.
INFLATION
Inflation in Poland is not likely to ease to the central
bank's target, a member of the panel was quoted on Monday as
saying.
DECEMBER C/A DATA
Polish central bank releases December current account data
, with analysts expecting a gap of -1.17 billion
euros.
NO TO NUCLEAR SITE
An overwhelming majority of citizens in a popular Polish sea
resort of Mielno -- one of three counties shortlisted to host
the country's first nuclear station due in the next decade -- on
Sunday said 'no' to the possible construction.
POLISH RULING PARTY LOOSES SUPPORT
Support for Poland's ruling party, led by Prime Minister
Donald Tusk, has fallen to its lowest level since it came to
power in 2007, according to a survey published on Friday.
