The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

ITALIAN BANKS

Standard & Poor's downgraded 34 of the 37 Italian banks it covers late on Friday, including UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo, following its downgrade of Italy's debt rating last month.

European banking regulators may ease demands on capital buffers for banks should a recent drop in sovereign debt yields prove lasting, Italian daily Corriere della Sera on Saturday quoted the chairman of the European Union's sector watchdog as saying.

INTESA, MONTE PASCHI

Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's biggest retail bank, is not eyeing Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena or other Italian banks, its chief executive said in an interview to an Italian newspaper.

UNICREDIT

Italy's largest bank by assets has yet to decide whether it will take out new three-year loans from the European Central Bank this month and is under no pressure to do so, its Chief Executive told a German magazine.

FINMECCANICA

Washington's plan to further slow production of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter is prompting its eight foreign partners including Italy to rethink their own orders. Finmeccanica unit Alenia Aermacchi is a sub-contractor in the F-35 project.

ENEL

Enel said late on Friday it had placed bonds for 3 billion euros to retail investors, reaching the maximum targeted amount, and that the offer will close on Feb. 13, earlier than expected.

A2A

Former chairman Giuliano Zuccoli, who resigned last week, has died on Friday, his family announced on a newspaper.

According to Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday, A2A shareholders have agreed to appoint Giuseppe Sala as interim chairman.

ATLANTIA

The motorway company has reached a deal over selling its stake in the IGLI holding that controls Impregilo to the Gavio group in exchange for highway assets in Chile and cash, a source close to the matter said.

Atlantia said in a statement on Friday a decision would be taken by March 2 and no agreement had yet be inked.

