PARIS Feb 12 French nuclear reactor maker Areva's internal investigation into a disastrous uranium mining deal will point to weak governance at the state-controlled company, newspaper Journal de Dimanche reported on Sunday, citing a source close to Areva.

The investigation is one of three probes underway into Areva's 2007 acquisition of Canadian mining startup Uramin for $2.5 billion, an amount which has since been almost entirely written down as uranium values have tumbled and amid questions about the true potential of the mines.

The newspaper reported on the findings of the probe, which it said was due on Tuesday, in its introduction to an interview with an ex-Areva supervisory board member, Rene Ricol, who was asked in 2010 by French President Nicholas Sarkozy to look into Areva's accounts.

The Uramin deal is also at the centre of a dispute between Anne Lauvergeon, Areva's ousted CEO and the company about her 1.5 million euro ($1.98 million) severance bonus.

Ricol, whose audit led to Areva taking a 400 million euro charge on Uramin and a mention in the group's accounts that unpromising tests in Namibia could lead to new writedowns, told the newspaper that he believed some reports about Uramin's reserves had been withheld from him at the time.

"This lack of transparency is unacceptable," he was quoted as saying. "Their communication might not have led to a change in accounting nor results but certainly to a debate in 2009 and 2010 in the supervisory board about the Uramin investments made and how much cash they consumed."

Ricole said that if Lauvergeon, dubbed "Atomic Anne" for her feisty personality, was truly unaware of the reports as she has claimed, "it's worrying in terms of governance."

The Uramin deal and related allegations that Lauvergeon's spouse was spied on to see if he had benefited from the transaction have bogged down Areva as it struggles to recover from last year's Japanese nuclear disaster. ($1 = 0.7582 euros) (Reporting By Christian Plumb and Yves Clarisse)