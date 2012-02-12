DUBLIN Feb 12 Ireland stands a good
chance of persuading Europe to reduce the cost of its bank
rescue through refinancing some 30 billion euros ($39.6 billion)
worth of IOUs pumped into the former Anglo Irish Bank, the
lender's chairman said on Sunday.
Dublin has been pursuing a months-long campaign to win
approval to amend the terms of its 63 billion euro bank rescue
package and help improve its chances of becoming the first euro
zone member to exit a European Union/International Monetary Fund
bailout next year.
The government is concentrating on striking a deal on how to
better finance the promissory notes, a form of IOU, used to
recapitalize the failed Anglo Irish Bank and the chairman of the
bank, recently renamed Irish Bank Resolution Corporation (IBRC),
sees progress being made
"I think the possibility of (the government) succeeding in
getting alleviation on that side is good... because I've seen
the results of action that has been taken up until now and I
hear the political signals that are coming out," Alan Dukes told
national broadcaster RTE.
"I think progress will be made on that."
Officials from Ireland and the country's "troika" of
international lenders are due to complete a technical paper on
how to cut the cost of the IOUs by the end of February for
European finance ministers to consider.
Ireland's finance minister said last week that any European
Central Bank (ECB) contribution to the restructuring of Greek
debt would strengthen Dublin's negotiating position.
Greek lawmakers will vote on a deeply unpopular bailout deal
later on Sunday and look set to agree to the austerity measures
required to seal a 130 billion euro EU/IMF rescue package - its
second since 2010.
($1 = 0.7582 euros)
