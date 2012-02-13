Financial Times
PRIVATE CONTRACTORS TO BUILD AND RUN POLICE STATION
G4S, the world's largest security company, has won the first
contract in Britain to build and staff a police station.
BOMBARDIER RENEWS RAIL THREAT
The Canadian owners of Bombardier renewed threats to shut
down its last remaining train factory in Britain unless it wins
next big government train contract.
LOTUS TRIES TO APPLY BRAKES TO SALE RUMOURS
Proton, the Malaysian owners of Lotus Cars, dismissed
rumours that it is about to sell the glamorous motoring brand
once associated with James Bond movies.
HIRING SPREE FOR BULLISH DYSON
British engineering business Dyson plans to hire 300 new
employees to boost expansion plans.
CEVIAN BUILDS UP STAKE IN COOKSON
Activist hedge fund Cevian, chaired by Lord Myners, has
become the largest shareholder in Cookson, a British industrial
materials business.
