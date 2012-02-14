UPDATE 2-Zimbabwe's Mugabe says he is people's choice for 2018 election
DUBAI, Feb 14 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* Markets dip as Moody's takes shine off Greek relief
* Brent crude ends higher on Greek measures, Iran tensions
UAE
* UAE telco Etisalat wants piece of Libyan market
* Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank posts rise in Q4 profits
* UAE developer Aldar books 2011 profit on govt sales
* Abu Dhabi fund eyes sale of $1.3 bln Malaysia bank stake
KUWAIT
* Kuwait c.bank governor resigns over govt spending
* Kuwait's Alafco reports lower first quarter profit
* Kuwait telco Zain posts 2011 profit of $1.03 bln
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi to sell extra 1.74 mln barrels of crude to Reliance
* Saudi Fransi Capital has six IPOs in pipeline
EGYPT
* Labour strikes shut Dubai's DP World port in Egypt
* Egypt cbank to offer 12 bln Eg pounds in repos
BAHRAIN
* Investcorp H1 FY 2011/12 net profit down to $5.3 mln
* Clashes in Bahrain on eve of uprising anniversary (Compiled by Gulf bureaux)
