DUBAI, Feb 14 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* Markets dip as Moody's takes shine off Greek relief

* Brent crude ends higher on Greek measures, Iran tensions

UAE

* UAE telco Etisalat wants piece of Libyan market

* Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank posts rise in Q4 profits

* UAE developer Aldar books 2011 profit on govt sales

* Abu Dhabi fund eyes sale of $1.3 bln Malaysia bank stake

KUWAIT

* Kuwait c.bank governor resigns over govt spending

* Kuwait's Alafco reports lower first quarter profit

* Kuwait telco Zain posts 2011 profit of $1.03 bln

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi to sell extra 1.74 mln barrels of crude to Reliance

* Saudi Fransi Capital has six IPOs in pipeline

EGYPT

* Labour strikes shut Dubai's DP World port in Egypt

* Egypt cbank to offer 12 bln Eg pounds in repos

BAHRAIN

* Investcorp H1 FY 2011/12 net profit down to $5.3 mln

* Clashes in Bahrain on eve of uprising anniversary (Compiled by Gulf bureaux)