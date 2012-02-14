Yields rise on Egypt's three, nine-month T-bills in weekly auction
CAIRO, Feb 19 Average yields on Egypt's three-month and nine-month treasury bills rose at an auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
BUCHAREST Feb 14 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Tuesday.
GOVERNMENT MEETING
Romania centrist coalition government holds weekly meeting from 0730 GMT.
* The government is expected to approve a bill that limits power exports and enforces potential electricity consumption ceilings between Feb. 16 and March 15, Romania's Economy Minister Lucian Bode said. Agerpres
BRD
Romania's largest listed bank BRD, controlled by France's Societe Generale, releases 2011 financial results in a news conference at 0900 GMT.
* Romania's second largest bank BRD, controlled by France's Societe Generale, is seen posting a 3 percent drop in its 2011 net profit.
ROMANIA INFLATION SLOWS TO 2.7 PCT Y/Y IN JAN
Romania's annual inflation slowed to 2.7 percent in January from December's 3.1 percent, beating market expectations, official data showed on Monday.
ROMANIA C/A WIDENS 3.0 PCT Y/Y IN 2011-C.BANK
Romania's current account deficit widened 3 percent year-on-year to 5.7 billion euros ($7.52 billion)in 2011, central bank data showed on Monday.
ROMANIA SELLS 1.5 BLN LEI IN 1-YEAR T-BILLS
Romania sold 1.5 billion lei ($455 million) in one-year treasury bills on Monday, almost double its planned amount, with the average accepted yield at 5.8 percent against 5.9 percent at a previous Feb. 6 tender, central bank data showed.
EARNINGS POLL-TRANSGAZ 2011 NET PROFIT SEEN DOWN 1.1 PCT
Romania's state-owned gas pipeline operator Transgaz is seen posting a 1.1 percent decrease in its 2011 net profit, due to lower operating margin.
EARNINGS POLL-TRANSELECTRICA 2011 NET SEEN RISING STEEPLY
State-owned Romanian power grid operator Transelectrica is seen posting a net profit of 131.1 million lei ($39.76 million) in 2011, steeply rising from 9.6 million lei a year before.
CEE MARKETS
The forint led currency gains in central Europe on Monday after Budapest reiterated it would address the European Commission's concerns over Hungarian laws in a bid to unblock talks on an international aid deal.
TRANSELECTRICA
The economy minister said on Monday he has dismissed Horia Hahaianu, the head of state-owned Romanian power grid operator Transelectrica for failing to communicate properly, which created uncertainty over power supply among consumers.
LOCAL ELECTION
Romania's local election could be scheduled for June 10, said Sever Voinescu, spokesman for the ruling Democrat-Liberal Party. Romania Libera, Page 2
