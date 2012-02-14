PARIS Feb 14 A Paris employment tribunal has awarded two Societe Generale traders 180,000 euros ($237,900) for unfair dismissal in 2009 after they complained about unpaid bonuses, their lawyer said on Tuesday.

The ruling was earlier reported by Europe 1 radio, which said the two traders were considering an appeal because the damages were equivalent to a year's salary without bonuses.

"This (report) is correct," said the traders' lawyer, Thierry Schwarzmann, though he declined to make further comment.

A SocGen spokeswoman declined to comment.

($1 = 0.7566 euros)