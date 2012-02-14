BRIEF-Is Yatirim Menkul Degerler to participate in capital increase of unit Efes Varlik Yonetim
* To participate in capital increase of 74 percent owned unit Efes Varlik Yonetim
PARIS Feb 14 A Paris employment tribunal has awarded two Societe Generale traders 180,000 euros ($237,900) for unfair dismissal in 2009 after they complained about unpaid bonuses, their lawyer said on Tuesday.
The ruling was earlier reported by Europe 1 radio, which said the two traders were considering an appeal because the damages were equivalent to a year's salary without bonuses.
"This (report) is correct," said the traders' lawyer, Thierry Schwarzmann, though he declined to make further comment.
A SocGen spokeswoman declined to comment.
($1 = 0.7566 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
* To participate in capital increase of 74 percent owned unit Efes Varlik Yonetim
LONDON, Feb 17 After ending last year down heavily, the value of London-based Lansdowne Partners' main fund slid again in January after shares in crisis-hit BT Group plunged, a letter to investors seen by Reuters showed.
* CVI Investmentsreports 9.3 percent passive stake in Galena Biopharma Inc as of feb 8 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: