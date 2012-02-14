WARSAW Feb 14 Poland's gas monopoly
PGNiG offered to auction off as much as 70 percent of
its gas to potential rivals in future, outlining its first
proposal for its part in the planned liberalisation of the
country's gas market.
In a document published on the company's website, PGNiG said
it sought to offer up to 9.4 billion cubic metres of gas in five
auctions of contracts for annual, physical deliveries for the
years 2013-2015.
The state-controlled PGNiG has a near stranglehold over
Poland's gas market, although regulator URE sets the prices it
may charge customers.
URE welcomed PGNiG's move, saying the proposal was in line
with its own efforts to open up the gas market in Poland, which
imports the bulk of its gas from Russia.
As a condition for future auctions, PGNiG expects URE to
eliminate limits on prices the company charges corporate clients
while maintaining caps on prices it charges households.
An agreement would also assume the establishment of a
secondary gas market, both as a regular exchange and through
over-the-counter trading.
Under the proposal, the price in the auctions would be set
based on average costs incurred by the company in acquiring gas,
including imports and domestic extraction. The system would
introduce discounts equalling PGNiG's wholesale margin.
"PGNiG also wants to trade gas on the European market to
offset the loss of part of the domestic market," the company
said.
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Anthony Barker)