WARSAW Feb 14 Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG offered to auction off as much as 70 percent of its gas to potential rivals in future, outlining its first proposal for its part in the planned liberalisation of the country's gas market.

In a document published on the company's website, PGNiG said it sought to offer up to 9.4 billion cubic metres of gas in five auctions of contracts for annual, physical deliveries for the years 2013-2015.

The state-controlled PGNiG has a near stranglehold over Poland's gas market, although regulator URE sets the prices it may charge customers.

URE welcomed PGNiG's move, saying the proposal was in line with its own efforts to open up the gas market in Poland, which imports the bulk of its gas from Russia.

As a condition for future auctions, PGNiG expects URE to eliminate limits on prices the company charges corporate clients while maintaining caps on prices it charges households.

An agreement would also assume the establishment of a secondary gas market, both as a regular exchange and through over-the-counter trading.

Under the proposal, the price in the auctions would be set based on average costs incurred by the company in acquiring gas, including imports and domestic extraction. The system would introduce discounts equalling PGNiG's wholesale margin.

"PGNiG also wants to trade gas on the European market to offset the loss of part of the domestic market," the company said.